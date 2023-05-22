Wingin’ It announced earlier this month, on May 14, that it had left its previous base at the well-known Sheffield Plate food hall in Orchard Square, and that it would be moving to a new location.
Now the business has put its sign up at a shop unit previously home to the No. 1 Chinese takeaway, on South Road, Walkley. It is expected to re-open there at the weekend, having stated on Saturday (May 20) that they would re-open in seven days.
On May 14, Wingin’ It bosses told customers on their social media pages: “Today is our last day at @sheffieldplate. Thank you to all our loyal customers for your support - we can't wait to serve you in our new spot!”
They added on Saturday: “Countdown to chicken wing bliss! Opening in seven days, get ready to indulge in the ultimate wing experience. Crispy, juicy, and full of flavour. See you soon!”
This weekend, the new premises on South Road looked as though they still needed some work completing ahead of their opening, with a full skip still located outside the shop’s frontage. There was also whitewash remaining on the windows and pots of paint could be seen inside.
It is likely to re-open the same weekend as the nearby Rose House pub.
Just six retail shops remain in Orchard Square, following a switch from shopping to eating in recent years, with eating venues including Sheffield Plate food hall, Costa, Subway, The Museum pub and Terrace Goods. A Proove pizza restaurant and Old Shoe craft beer taproom are opening soon.