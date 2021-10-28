Wetherspoons 99p drinks: Sheffield pubs offering pints under £1 - Sheaf Island, Banker's Draft, Francis Newton
Pubgoers in Sheffield will be able to get a pint for less than a pound next month as Wetherspoons has revealed it will slash prices on several of its drinks.
The pub chain has announced that from November 1 to 30, they will be serving a selection of alcohol and hot drinks at unbeatable prices.
Three drinks will be on sale for 99p each: a pint of Ruddles Best – some pubs will be serving Greene King IPA, a bottle of Beck’s and a Bell’s whisky, at a 25ml measure, including a mixer.
All hot drinks, including a range of coffees, tea and hot chocolate, will cost 99p with free refills.
In addition, a 25ml measure of Gordon’s gin including a mixer will cost £1.99, a glass of Coldwater Creek - from a choice of Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Merlot, White Zinfandel Rose - will cost £1.69 for a 175ml glass and a bottle of Hardys will be available for £6.99.
Wetherspoon’s chairman, Tim Martin, said: “Our pubs are known for their excellent choice of drinks at value-for-money-prices at all times.
“Throughout November our customers will be able to choose from a great choice of drinks and save themselves some money too.”
The Wetherspoons pubs in Sheffield taking part in the deal are:
The Bankers Draft, Market Place, Sheffield City Centre
The Woodseats Palace, Chesterfield Road, Woodseats
The Benjamin Huntsman, Cambridge Street, Sheffield City Centre
The Rawson Spring, Langsett Road, Hillsborough
The Sheffield Waterworks Company, Division Street, Sheffield city centre
The Sheaf Island, Ecclesall Road, Ecclesall
The Francis Newton, Clarkehouse Road, Broomhill
The Wagon & Horses, Market Place, Chapeltown
The Steel Foundry, The Oasis, Meadowhall