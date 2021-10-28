The pub chain has announced that from November 1 to 30, they will be serving a selection of alcohol and hot drinks at unbeatable prices.

Three drinks will be on sale for 99p each: a pint of Ruddles Best – some pubs will be serving Greene King IPA, a bottle of Beck’s and a Bell’s whisky, at a 25ml measure, including a mixer.

All hot drinks, including a range of coffees, tea and hot chocolate, will cost 99p with free refills.

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin outside The Bankers Draft in Sheffield city centre

In addition, a 25ml measure of Gordon’s gin including a mixer will cost £1.99, a glass of Coldwater Creek - from a choice of Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio, Merlot, White Zinfandel Rose - will cost £1.69 for a 175ml glass and a bottle of Hardys will be available for £6.99.

Wetherspoon’s chairman, Tim Martin, said: “Our pubs are known for their excellent choice of drinks at value-for-money-prices at all times.

“Throughout November our customers will be able to choose from a great choice of drinks and save themselves some money too.”

The Wetherspoons pubs in Sheffield taking part in the deal are:

Pubgoers can grab a pint for 99p at Wetherspoon pubs across Sheffield for the whole of November. Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images.

The Bankers Draft, Market Place, Sheffield City Centre

The Woodseats Palace, Chesterfield Road, Woodseats

The Benjamin Huntsman, Cambridge Street, Sheffield City Centre

The Rawson Spring, Langsett Road, Hillsborough

The Sheffield Waterworks Company, Division Street, Sheffield city centre

The Sheaf Island, Ecclesall Road, Ecclesall

The Francis Newton, Clarkehouse Road, Broomhill

The Wagon & Horses, Market Place, Chapeltown