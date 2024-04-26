Watch: Take our video tour of new look Forum bar and cafe, Devonshire Street, Sheffield after refurbishment

We have put together a video tour of the newly re-opened Forum bar and cafe, Sheffield, after its refurbishment
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 26th Apr 2024, 05:00 BST
It is a popular Sheffield city centre bar and cafe - and now it has a new look.

Bosses at The Forum, on Devonshire Street, have just finished a refurbishment of the venue, which has been running in Sheffield for 32 years.

We took a guided tour of the venue, and our video shows what has changed at the site.

Take a look and see the changes for yourself.

The Forum, next to Devonshire Green, has been a fixture in the city since 1992.

