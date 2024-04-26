Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is a popular Sheffield city centre bar and cafe - and now it has a new look.

Bosses at The Forum, on Devonshire Street, have just finished a refurbishment of the venue, which has been running in Sheffield for 32 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We took a guided tour of the venue, and our video shows what has changed at the site.

Take a look and see the changes for yourself.