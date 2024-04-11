Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A beloved independent Sheffield shop is closing after more than 60 years in what its owners call a “new chapter” for the company.

The T.L. Killi's shop on Glossop Road has been a part of Sheffield's history for more than six decades.

Established in 1964, its founder, Mr Tibor Killi, built a thriving company that expanded over the years, with two more sites opening in Handsworth in the 1980s and another in 2019.

Tibor Killi outside his shop T.L Killi's on Glossop Road, in Sheffield city centre in 2020. The ‘remarkable’ businessman passed away in July 2023.

Sadly, Mr Killi passed away in June 2023. His remarkable life story of how he escaped Budapest as a teenager after being involved in the uprising against Soviet rule and his strive to build his own future in England led to an outpouring of tributes after his death.

However, his family firm, Killis, says the shop on Glossop Road has not been the same without him, and announced today (April 12) how it will permanently close before the end of the month to focus on its headquarters in Handsworth.

A spokesperson said: “Now, a new chapter in the Killis' story has begun, and we regret to announce that the Glossop Road branch will be permanently closing on April 26.

“We aim to pay tribute to Mr Killi's outstanding life and accomplishments and preserve the company he built by concentrating on our core business strengths. We have some thrilling expansion plans for Killis, which will celebrate and uphold his vision.”

The firm added that the “outpouring of support” from customers since Mr Killi's passing has been “extremely comforting”, and called the upcoming closure as “hard decisions to secure our future.”

The spokesperson said: “All operations will migrate to our branch in Handsworth, where we have full servicing, hire, a trade counter, and a showroom. From April 26, any outstanding work will automatically transfer to Handsworth.

