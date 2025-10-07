Plans have been announced to demolish a once-popular Sheffield pub, and build flats on the site.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would mean the end for the Three Feathers pub, on Bowden Wood Crescent, in Darnall, with 25 flats to be built on two blocks on the site in its place, if planning permission it given.

Plans have been submitted which would see the Three Feathers demolished. Photo: Google | Google

The plans have been submitted by Steven Johal, of Smaaj Ltd, through agents SW Architecture, and documents submitted as part of the planning application reveal discussions have already taken place with Sheffield Council over the plans.

They say there would be parking for 32 cars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Planning, Design and Access Statement published and sent to Sheffield Council as part of the planning application reveals a pre-application enquiry was submitted to Sheffield Council in October 2024 outlining proposals for the redevelopment of the Three Feathers site, with a formal response sent back to the developer in December 2024 .

On the subject of demolishing the pub, the council, it says the council said: “The proposal would see the existing public house demolished and replaced with two apartment buildings. Firstly, subject to the policy constraint relating to demolition of a community asset, the building on site is not of any particular visual merit, and its demolition can be supported in principle.”

Pictures show how the site of the Three Feathers, Darnall, would look under development plans. Photo: SW Architecture | SW Architecture

It also stated that any application should provide evidence that the pub is no longer a valued community facility

SW Architecture responded: “The proposal results in the loss of a community facility that is currently empty and has sat empty since 2023 following the departure of the previous landlord.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, a landlord who was running the Three Feathers pub in May 2024 had put out a statement at that time, stating it would be open until July 2024.

SW Architecture also stated that there were ‘alternative facilities’ located on Mather Road approximately 650m from the site.

The Half Moon pub is on Mather Road.

SW Architecture also said in their document: “The proposed development would deliver a number of benefits which will help to demonstrate and deliver a wholly sustainable development. In accordance with planning policy the proposals will help to deliver the three dimensions of sustainable development, playing an economic, social and environmental role.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year it was claimed Sheffield lost 3.6 per cent of its bars and restaurants last year in the face of increases in energy, food, drink and the National Living Wage.

In the year to October 2023 the number of establishments fell from 642 to 619, it was claimed. The figures were from tradeshow organiser Northern Restaurant & Bar with statistics company CGA by NielsenIQ.

And a report in 2022 by Altus Group revealed that more than a dozen pubs had been lost in Sheffield since coronavirus pandemic.