A pub in Sheffield has called for the community’s support as it issued a statement over its future in an attempt to lay rumours to rest.

The 3 Feathers pub, on Bowden Wood Crescent, in Darnall, said on its Facebook page that it had been approached on a ‘number of occasions’ in recent weeks over rumours being discussed in the community about the pub.

The 3 Feathers pub, on Bowden Wood Crescent, Darnall, Sheffield

“We know that gossip can be exciting and sometimes this leads to false information being spread that is unsettling to our staff and patrons,” it stated.

“In light of this, it seems sensible to disclose what is happening!

“The term of the current management team shall come to an end on Sunday 7th July. We cannot comment on events following this as we are not aware of anything after this date, as is to be expected.

Comedy, drag queen bingo and weekend DJs

“However, up until 7th July the pub will continue to run as normal.

“Entertainment will still be on such as our comedy night, drag queen bingo and weekend DJs. We are massively excited for the Euros and will have all games on especially England games. We will have the big screen for these.

“The function room is still available for use up to this date and can be booked by contacting the pub in the usual way. Sunday dinners will still be on as normal.

“We would ask that during this time, the community continue to support the pub. As always, we thank you for your support.

“Please share this post around as much as you can, hopefully it spreads better than the gossip has which has also been spectacular.”

The 3 Feathers has a 4/5 rating from 130 Google reviews, with recent posts describing it as a ‘fantastic pub’ with ‘friendly clientele’ that does a ‘really nice’ Sunday lunch, including home-made Yorkshire puddings.