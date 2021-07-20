Poundland said the rollout will take effect in almost 40 stores across the country in July and August as the new range has been a big hit with customers since the first pilot in 2019.

Phase four of the rollout, known internally as Project Diamond Ice, is underway this month as another 37 stores get the new “shop-in-shops” – widening Poundland’s role as an essential retailer serving its local communities.

Items in the range include everyday meals and snacks, including ready-meals, pizzas and pies, as well as frozen desserts and ice-cream.

New trolleys and belted checkouts will be installed in some larger stores to make the checkout experience even easier for customers, especially those wanting a larger grocery store-style shop.

They’ll also be able to take their items home in new freezer bags at £1.50 each.

Austin Cooke, retail and transformation director, said: “To bring chilled and frozen food to more than 200 stores in such a short time frame is a tremendous achievement.

“Customers tell us that they love the ranges, the famous brands, and say the prices are amazing. That’s why we’re pushing hard to keep going as quickly as we can so that we can bring even more choice and value where our customers want it most.”

Poundland at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre was the first store to see the changes as its frozen food aisle was launched on July 19.

This will be followed by stores on The Moor (July 26), Kilner Way Retail Park (August 2) and the Castle Square (August 9).

The chilled and frozen food programme has been accelerated following the acquisition of Fultons Foods in October as part of a £25 million investment in chilled and frozen over two years, including expansion at Fultons’ distribution centre in Barnsley and Poundland’s distribution centre in Harlow, Essex.