EuroMillions winner from South Yorkshire celebrating after scooping £1million jackpot
A mystery lottery winner known only as ‘Mr L’ from South Yorkshire brought home £1million this month after getting lucky in the EuroMillions.
The lucky man – who has chosen not to release his identity – scooped the prize in the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker event draw on July 2 along with a reported 19 other players.
The mystery man reportedly plans to treat his family with the winnings and has declined to have his name publicized, instead only releasing the cryptic moniker.
EuroMillion winners are given the opportunity release their name, remain anonymous or release some details through partial publicity.
Senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery Andy Carter said: “What fabulous news for Mr. L for winning this fantastic prize, and for the other 19 winners of this prize from the Millionaire Maker event draw. He has become a millionaire overnight and can now look forward to treating his nearest and dearest.”