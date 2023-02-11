Here are 14 pictures looking back at life in and around Crosspool, in Sheffield, and how it used to looko
1. Lydgate Lane/ Benty Lane children from Lydgate Lane School Stephen Hill Church on right and Sportsman Public house centre left.
An old picture of children from Lydgate Lane School pictured with wheelbarrows, but what is in the barrows? Stephen Hill Church is on the right and the Sportsman Pub centre left in the background
2. Winter scene
Heading to school in the snow on Manchester Road, Crosspool, March 28, 1952
3. School photo
Pupils at Tapton Secondary School, Crosspool, but when was the picture taken?
4. Shops
The Fine Fare supermarket and other shops at Crosspool pictured in March 1974
