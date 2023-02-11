News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield retro: 14 nostalgic photos perfectly capturing life in Crosspool over the years

Here are 14 pictures looking back at life in and around Crosspool, in Sheffield, and how it used to looko

By Jane Salt
3 minutes ago

This gallery of retro photos features the schools, shops, restaurants and pubs of the Sheffield suburb over the years

1. Lydgate Lane/ Benty Lane children from Lydgate Lane School Stephen Hill Church on right and Sportsman Public house centre left.

An old picture of children from Lydgate Lane School pictured with wheelbarrows, but what is in the barrows? Stephen Hill Church is on the right and the Sportsman Pub centre left in the background

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

2. Winter scene

Heading to school in the snow on Manchester Road, Crosspool, March 28, 1952

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3. School photo

Pupils at Tapton Secondary School, Crosspool, but when was the picture taken?

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

4. Shops

The Fine Fare supermarket and other shops at Crosspool pictured in March 1974

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

