The prime minister has pledged to look into the collapse of a Sheffield law firm which has left more than 1,000 people facing ruinous financial demands.

At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, Bradford West MP Naz Shah called on Rishi Sunak to tackle the "injustice", the BBC reported.

PM Rishi Sunak pledged to look into SSB Law. Bottom, from left: SSB staff Tariq Khan, CEO Jeremy Brooke, Lucy Flynn and David Town.

She said: "The Prime Minister is no doubt aware of the collapse of SSB Law and many constituents, including hundreds in my constituency, have been affected and have bills of hundreds, up to hundreds of thousands.

"One constituent had to sell his wedding gifts, and his father had a heart attack with the stress.”

SSB Law collapsed in January with the loss of 192 jobs and debts of £205m. Up to 1,400 clients have been ordered to pay up to £40,000 in legal costs after claims for defective cavity wall insulation collapsed - despite being told they were 'no win no fee' cases.

Mr Sunak said: "I'm sorry to hear about the situation impacting the honourable lady's constituents. I'll be more than happy to make sure the right minister looks into it and we get back to her as soon as possible."

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is continuing to investigate what it says is a "complex" case.

Last week the Legal Services Board announced plans to investigate why the SRA did not take action against SSB Law before it collapsed.

An LSB spokesperson said: “The Legal Services Board has announced an independent review of the Solicitors Regulation Authority’s regulatory actions in the lead-up to the collapse of SSB Group.”