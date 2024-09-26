Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Sheffield skincare business has opened a shop in the city, for the first time in years.

The Sheffield Skincare Company, which manufactures products including soaps, skin creams and shaving cream, is back selling in its own shop for the first time 2022.

The business, which has a manufacturing base near Netherthorpe Road, opened for the first time on Friday, and is now in its first full week of trading.

Sheffield Skincare Co owner Megan Beardsmore at the new shop in Sheffield. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The new shop is on the corner of Crookes and Toftwood Road, in Crookes.

Owner Megan Beardsmore said: “We opened the new shop officially last Friday, and had a really nice opening evening with lots of new customers and lots of old customers returning as well.

“We used to be in Crookes a few years ago. Unfortunately we had to leave during the financial crisis, but we’re back again and we’re really glad to be back here now.

“I’ve been very fortunate that my partner owns the tattoo studio up here, and the front space was just unused, really. So he said ‘why don’t you set up and you use it, and we can collaborate together and bring the shop back in the community again.”

The company’s previous shop closed in 2022, during the cost of living crisis. Since then, it had has been selling its products online.

She said everything they sell is completely natural, and as plastic free as possible.

Products come in aluminium tins, glass bottles, and cardboard.

They will also be running a returns scheme, where if customers being back their empty bottles or jars, they will get a discount on their next order.

Refills are offered on products including liquid soaps and salts, if customers bring the bottle they already have, with 30 per cent discounts