The Sheffield Skincare Company will continue to make its range of Sheffield-themed products, but boss Megan Beardsmore says they will in future be sold online.

She said the shop on Crookes High Street will shut at the end of May, some seven years after she opened it.

The Sheffield Skincare Company is to close its Crookes retail shop – blaming the cost of living crisis and the pandemic.

A notice has been put in place in the window of the shop announcing the closure.

Ms Bearsmore said in the statement: “This has been such a hard decision to make.

"Times have been very hard for the last few years, trying to survive the pandemic. The high street has got very quiet since January, mostly due to the cost-of-living crisis we are all going through. People just don’t have the extra money to spend that they used to have.

"We will be carrying on through our website and working from our manufacturing unit as well as attending some pop-up shops, fayres, and events. So, we haven’t gone - we will just be becoming an online local business rather than having our bricks and mortar shop.

"The shop will be closing on May 29 and this will be our last day of trading. I am so proud of what the team and I have created when the shop opened in 2015, but I need to do what is best for us now to enable us to keep moving forward into the future.

"We will be organising a customer pick up point in Crookes so you can still order through our website and collect locally to avoid increasing postal costs. Please keep an eye out for updates over the next four weeks.

"So much love to you all and thank you for your amazing support over the last seven years.”

Last year, the former teaching assistant told The Star that opening the shop was one of her proudest moments, and that she hoped to opened a second shop in the future before the pandemic.

She said at the time: “Going from just having a website and selling at little craft fairs and things like that to actually having a physical shop where people can come and try things was amazing.

The majority of the products are named after local Sheffield sayings and iconic places around the city to keep the brand unique and centred around Sheffield.