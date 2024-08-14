Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Sheffield cosmetics company is set to re-open its shop, years after it was closed due to the cost of living crisis.

The Sheffield Skincare Company closed its shop on Crookes, shortly after the end of lockdown after the coronavirus pandemic, and sold its products online and at markets instead of over the counter.

But now boss Megan Beardsmore has confirmed she plans to re-open a shop, with the opening day set to be next month.

The previous Sheffield Skincare Company shop, at Crookes. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

The new shop will be shared with an existing tattoo studio on the corner of Crookes and Toftwood Road, in Crookes, and will sell products the business produces at its manufacturing unit in Shalesmoor.

Ms Beardsmore said the signage on the main road would remain as the Good Vibrations tattoo studio, which will still have rooms at the back of the shop.

But the front of the shop will be taken over by her skincare producer, and the Toftwood Road frontage will have a Sheffield Skincare Company sign and window display.

The tattoo shop which will house the new Sheffield Skincare Company shop. Photo: David Kessen, National World | National World

She said: “We have not set a specific date when we will open yet, but we are looking at mid September.”

She said that demand had picked up in the last six to eight months, after having fallen during the cost of living crisis in recent years, and that she would try to put as many special offers on as she could.

“We’ve been selling online and selling in markets like Sharrow and Nether Edge for the last two years,” added Ms Beardsmore. “I can’t wait to open a shop again. I’m very excited. A lot of my customers don’t like to shop online, so they’re very pleased.”

The former teaching assistant set up the Sheffield Skincare Company up 10 years ago.

She studied herbalism and aromatherapy at Sheffield College, and after gaining her NVQ 2 qualification, she set about using fresh herbs and essential oils to make creams, lotions and other skincare products. Friends urged her to sell them commercially.

Megan said: “There are not many people that are doing fully natural products. A lot of people put natural on things, and then when you look at the ingredients, it's not completely natural. We don't have to add any preservatives to our products as they are all self-preserving.”

Sheffield Skincare Company’s product line is 100 per cent natural and includes everything from body, face, and hair products to makeup, home scent, and a range of detox teas.

The majority of the products are named after local Sheffield sayings and iconic places around the city to keep the brand unique and centred around Sheffield.