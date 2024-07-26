Our pictures and video show inside Grub Records, which holds what its owners describe as its hard opening this week.

The new shop has racks of records, as well as turntables which will be used for events, and a wine bar at the back for people to enjoy refreshments.

Harry Shackleton, Aaron Giles and Dave Sheard, who are among the joint owners of the business, showed The Star around ahead of the opening event.

The shop has been open a few days a week since the end of June. But it will be opening properly, five days a week, from Friday July 26.

Aaron said: “We will be selling mainly dance music focussed records - everything from disco, jazz, all the way up to harder stuff like electro, techno, drum and bass. We’re planning to cover as many niches as we can, and have a nice varied stock.”

He said they had been talking about opening a record shop for years.

“There’s been nowhere in Sheffield for us to buy new dance music records, hot releases that are coming out, on that Thursday, ready to DJ at the weekend, and it’s something that we’ve missed”, he said.

“We’ve been buying records online, and postage costs an absolute ton. We really wanted to bring this to Sheffield, somewhere where you can go, buy new music, and old music, ready to play for the weekend.”

He said they had DJs playing on Friday and Saturday nights, with people coming to enjoy the wine.

Dave Sheard, who is running the wine side of the operation said there would be something for everyone. He said the bar would be open largely the same time as the record shop.

