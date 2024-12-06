A Sheffield off licence has been punished for selling booze without a licence.

SA News in Darnall lost its alcohol licence in July for selling counterfeit cigarettes and illegal vapes.

It applied for a new one but officials gathered ‘further evidence of trading in illegal tobacco and selling alcohol’.

Sheffield’s City Council and South Yorkshire Police objected to the application and it was denied at a meeting of the authority’s licensing sub-committee.

In July, the alleged activities were:

• Supplying counterfeit cigarettes in breach of Trade Marks Act 1994

• Supplying cheap, illegal cigarettes in breach of Standardised Packaging of Tobacco Products Regulations 2015 and Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016

• Supplying illegal vapes in breach of Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016