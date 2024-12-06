Sheffield shops: SA News punished for selling booze without a licence

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 6th Dec 2024, 05:01 BST
A Sheffield off licence has been punished for selling booze without a licence.

SA News in Darnall lost its alcohol licence in July for selling counterfeit cigarettes and illegal vapes.

It applied for a new one but officials gathered ‘further evidence of trading in illegal tobacco and selling alcohol’.

SA News in Darnall has lost its alcohol licence.placeholder image
SA News in Darnall has lost its alcohol licence. | Google

Sheffield’s City Council and South Yorkshire Police objected to the application and it was denied at a meeting of the authority’s licensing sub-committee.

In July, the alleged activities were:

• Supplying counterfeit cigarettes in breach of Trade Marks Act 1994

• Supplying cheap, illegal cigarettes in breach of Standardised Packaging of Tobacco Products Regulations 2015 and Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016

• Supplying illegal vapes in breach of Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016

