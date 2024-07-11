Sheffield shops: Two off-licences investigated over counterfeit cigarettes and illegal vapes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Altons Off Licence, on London Road, and SA News, on Main Road, Darnall, could lose their licences if alleged breaches of tobacco regulations and the trade marks act are upheld.
Licences at both premises are currently under review while investigations take place.
Details of alleged breaches are detailed online on Sheffield Council’s website.
The authority’s licensing section states the premise supervisors are Omar Abdulrahman at Altons Off Licence and Mohammed Ahmadi at SA News.
Keep up to date on all of the latest headlines, team news and breaking stories from Sheffield United with The Star’s free daily football newsletter
The alleged activities are:
• Supplying “counterfeit” cigarettes in breach of Trade Marks Act 1994
• Supplying cheap, illegal cigarettes in breach of Standardised Packaging of Tobacco Products Regulations 2015
• Supplying cheap illegal cigarettes in breach of Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016
• Supplying illegal vapes in breach of Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016
Councillor Joe Otten, chair of waste and street scene policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are not able to discuss this given that there is an ongoing investigation.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.