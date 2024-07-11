Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two Sheffield off licences are being investigated by Trading Standards over supplying counterfeit cigarettes and illegal vapes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Altons Off Licence, on London Road, and SA News, on Main Road, Darnall, could lose their licences if alleged breaches of tobacco regulations and the trade marks act are upheld.

Licences at both premises are currently under review while investigations take place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of alleged breaches are detailed online on Sheffield Council’s website.

Google

The authority’s licensing section states the premise supervisors are Omar Abdulrahman at Altons Off Licence and Mohammed Ahmadi at SA News.

The alleged activities are:

• Supplying “counterfeit” cigarettes in breach of Trade Marks Act 1994

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Supplying cheap, illegal cigarettes in breach of Standardised Packaging of Tobacco Products Regulations 2015

• Supplying cheap illegal cigarettes in breach of Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016

• Supplying illegal vapes in breach of Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016

Councillor Joe Otten, chair of waste and street scene policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are not able to discuss this given that there is an ongoing investigation.”