Sheffield shops: Two off-licences investigated over counterfeit cigarettes and illegal vapes

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 11th Jul 2024, 05:01 BST
Two Sheffield off licences are being investigated by Trading Standards over supplying counterfeit cigarettes and illegal vapes.

Altons Off Licence, on London Road, and SA News, on Main Road, Darnall, could lose their licences if alleged breaches of tobacco regulations and the trade marks act are upheld.

Licences at both premises are currently under review while investigations take place.

Details of alleged breaches are detailed online on Sheffield Council’s website.

Google

The authority’s licensing section states the premise supervisors are Omar Abdulrahman at Altons Off Licence and Mohammed Ahmadi at SA News.

The alleged activities are: 

• Supplying “counterfeit” cigarettes in breach of Trade Marks Act 1994

• Supplying cheap, illegal cigarettes in breach of Standardised Packaging of Tobacco Products Regulations 2015

• Supplying cheap illegal cigarettes in breach of Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016

• Supplying illegal vapes in breach of Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016

Councillor Joe Otten, chair of waste and street scene policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are not able to discuss this given that there is an ongoing investigation.”

