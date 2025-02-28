Fargate: Video and photos show major Sheffield city centre street as revamp nears completion
Sheffield City Council’s contractor John Sisk & Son had said before Christmas that the work would be ‘substantially’ complete by the end of February.
But on Thursday, February 27, much of Fargate remained fenced off and it looked like there was still much work to be done.
Behind one of the fences, numerous plants and some trees could be seen ready to go in the ground.
Sheffield City Council told The Star on Thursday that the majority of the remaining areas would be completed over the course of the next week, with the fencing removed.
It said planting would begin this week and continue for another two weeks, with benches and bins also being installed.
The council added that work would continue beyond the end of February to three areas which had ‘experienced minor delays’ over the last few weeks and would therefore not be fully completed until March 14.
Work on Fargate began in May 2023 and was originally scheduled to be completed by summer 2024.
But it was delayed by challenges which included finding a forgotten subway and burying huge containers so unsightly trade waste bins can be removed.
The revamp of Fargate was made possible after the council secured a £15.8 million government grant. The project is also being funded by the council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).
As well as the new landscaping, planting, seating and lighting, a new £7m events hub is due to be created.
Event Central, at 20-26 Fargate, which was Clinton Cards, will host performances, exhibitions, workshops, talks and other events once complete.
Work on Event Central is due to begin this spring or summer and is scheduled for completion in 2026.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.