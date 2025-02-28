The major revamp of Fargate in Sheffield city centre has been delayed again, but planting is finally set to begin.

But on Thursday, February 27, much of Fargate remained fenced off and it looked like there was still much work to be done.

Fargate, Sheffield city centre, where a major revamp is finally nearing completion nearly two years after it began | National World

Behind one of the fences, numerous plants and some trees could be seen ready to go in the ground.

Sheffield City Council told The Star on Thursday that the majority of the remaining areas would be completed over the course of the next week, with the fencing removed.

Fargate, Sheffield city centre, where the council has said fences are finally due to come down over the next couple of weeks as the major revamp nears completion | National World

It said planting would begin this week and continue for another two weeks, with benches and bins also being installed.

The council added that work would continue beyond the end of February to three areas which had ‘experienced minor delays’ over the last few weeks and would therefore not be fully completed until March 14.

Some of the plants ready to go in the ground on Fargate, Sheffield, as the major revamp nears completion | National World

Work on Fargate began in May 2023 and was originally scheduled to be completed by summer 2024.

But it was delayed by challenges which included finding a forgotten subway and burying huge containers so unsightly trade waste bins can be removed.

A computer generated image released by Sheffield City Council showing how Fargate should look once the revamp is complete and the fences have come down | Sheffield City Council

The revamp of Fargate was made possible after the council secured a £15.8 million government grant. The project is also being funded by the council and South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA).

As well as the new landscaping, planting, seating and lighting, a new £7m events hub is due to be created.

Event Central, at 20-26 Fargate, which was Clinton Cards, will host performances, exhibitions, workshops, talks and other events once complete.

Work on Event Central is due to begin this spring or summer and is scheduled for completion in 2026.