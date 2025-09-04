A Sheffield MP has urged drivers to complain about parking firms to help shape a clampdown on the industry.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise Haigh, MP for Sheffield Heeley, said she had submitted evidence to a government consultation into private parking practices, after “years of complaints from local residents about unfair and excessive fines.”

The consultation closes on Thursday September 5. Submit views here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield MP Louise Haigh criticised Excel Parking, run by Simon Renshaw Smith and wife Karen Gillott | nw

The proposed Private Parking Code of Practice is intended to raise standards across the sector with clearer signage, fairer charges and stronger protections for motorists appealing fines.

In her submission, Ms Haigh highlighted what she saw as extortionate fines, inadequate signage and the use of debt collection agencies.

She said she previously took action against Sheffield-based Excel Parking Services, which demanded £100 from drivers for failing to download an app within five minutes of arriving at a car park. They were later banned from doing this by the International Parking Community, which is a parking firms funded regulator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, she also condemned the company for underpaying workers.

The MP said she intervened in cases involving the privately-run Costa/KFC car park in Woodseats, where people were repeatedly hit with letters demanding up to £100.

After visiting and raising the issue of inadequate signage with the operator, she secured improvements to ensure fairer treatment of drivers, she said.

She added: “For years I’ve heard from constituents who have been hit with unfair and excessive private parking fines. These practices cause huge stress and financial pressure for local people while private firms rake in profits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is why I’ve submitted evidence to the Government’s consultation, to make sure the voices of Sheffield residents are heard. The proposed measures, such as caps on unfair fines, mandatory grace periods, and clearer signage, are a step in the right direction, but they must be enforced robustly to put an end to these exploitative practices.”

Stanley Luckhurst on the steps of the Royal Courts of Justice celebrating his win against Excel Parking. | Stanley Luckhurst

Stanley Luckhurst, who beat Excel Parking in court after an 18-month ordeal, said he had contributed to the consultation.

He added: “My submission is based on personal experience of a relentless campaign against me by Excel Parking.

“Any meaningful reform of the regulations should begin with the suspension of rogue operators' access to DVLA records.”

Parking firms currently pay the DVLA to obtain motorists’ addresses so they can send letters demanding £100 for breaking car park rules.

Excel Parking was approached for comment.