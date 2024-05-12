Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It has been on the market for five months to be 'sold as seen'

Work on a £20m block of flats in Sheffield has halted indefinitely after the project collapsed into administration.

The half-finished Vista student block on Pond Street was abandoned in December and is being ‘sold as seen’ by a Law of Property Act Receiver, appointed by a lender. Agents are inviting offers ‘accompanied by proof of funds’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The half-finished Vista student block on Pond Street was abandoned in December and is being ‘sold as seen’.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has planning permission for 228 en-suite rooms and 13 studios.

Mount Property Group started construction in December 2020 with students set to move in at the start of the 2021 academic year.

Windows have been fitted but interior cladding is visible. The site is fenced off and locked up and a delivery of mortar in four tubs has set hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The block can be seen from Arundel Gate, behind the O2 Academy, which has been empty since September, when it closed for crumbly concrete tests. It is next to the Sheffield Hallam Institute of Arts building.

The Nebula flats at the corner of Egerton Street and Hanover Way stood unfinished for six years after the builder went bust. It was eventually bought out of administration and finished by new developers.