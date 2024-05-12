Sheffield flats: Uncertain future for abandoned £20m student block in Sheffield city centre
Work on a £20m block of flats in Sheffield has halted indefinitely after the project collapsed into administration.
The half-finished Vista student block on Pond Street was abandoned in December and is being ‘sold as seen’ by a Law of Property Act Receiver, appointed by a lender. Agents are inviting offers ‘accompanied by proof of funds’.
It has planning permission for 228 en-suite rooms and 13 studios.
Mount Property Group started construction in December 2020 with students set to move in at the start of the 2021 academic year.
Windows have been fitted but interior cladding is visible. The site is fenced off and locked up and a delivery of mortar in four tubs has set hard.
The block can be seen from Arundel Gate, behind the O2 Academy, which has been empty since September, when it closed for crumbly concrete tests. It is next to the Sheffield Hallam Institute of Arts building.
The Nebula flats at the corner of Egerton Street and Hanover Way stood unfinished for six years after the builder went bust. It was eventually bought out of administration and finished by new developers.
