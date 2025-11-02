Sheffield’s little ones haven’t even eaten all their sweets from Halloween yet - but Sheffield is already gearing up for the big day in December.

A hallmark of the Sheffield Christmas Market, the Alpine Lodge bar, has arrived in the Peace Gardens ahead of the annual event’s return in less than two weeks.

The double-decker festive bar is the centrepiece of the annual celebrations in the city centre, where thousands of people gather and get merry every year with mulled wine served by the ladle.

When does Sheffield Christmas Market 2025 open?

It’s a sign of things to come ahead of the market’s launch on Thursday, November 13, where it will be open every day until December 24.

The market will be open from 10am daily. It will be open Sunday to Thursday from 10pm to 6pm, and Friday and Saturday from 10am to 8pm.

How big is Sheffield Christmas Market 2025 and what will it have?

Sheffield City Council says there are four bars in total to come this year - the main event on the Peace Garden, one on Fargate, one on The Moor, and a fourth ‘mulled wine offering,’ apparently larger than the small kiosks also dotted around the event.

They will be where thousands of people get merry with boozy hot chocolate and mulled wine served by the ladleful.

The council did not confirm an exact number of vendors that will line the Peace Gardens and The Moor this year, only saying there will be “over 50 log cabins,” and that a list of confirmed traders will be available before the opening on November 13.

Each year has seen the city filled with independent traders, makers, artisanal gifts, sweet treats, and classic food and drink offerings like yorkshire pudding wraps, bratwurst and chocolate kisses.

Santas Grotto will this year be found in Barkers Pool, along with the carousel and helter skelter located in Barkers Pool.

Although the council did not specifically confirm it, it is expected the Big Wheel will return to The Moor, after it was relocated from Fargate three years ago.

How much will food and drink cost at Sheffield Christmas Market 2025?

A list of prices for the Alpine Bars has not been released yet.

Vendors also are not likely to hang up their price boards until opening day.

In 2024, the ever popular Yorkshire pudding wraps was £10, and fresh hot Bratwurst began at £7.

2024 also saw the price of a ride on The Big Wheel rise by a pound up to £6. It remained £4 for children under 11 years old.

And seeing The Big Man himself in Santa’s Grotto also rose by a pound, up to £8.99.

Will there be a Christmas Lights Switch On this year?

In recent years, the annual Christmas Lights Switch On has been repeatedly cancelled, with Sheffield City Council citing that the renovation works on Fargate made it unsafe to hold the large scale event.

Now that the Fargate project is complete, The Star asked the authority to confirm if there would be switch on this year.

However, in a written statement in response, Councillor Ibby Ullah, Deputy Chair of the Economic Development, Skills and Culture Committee, did not give a specific reason.

The statement reads: “Sheffield has not hosted a Christmas light switch on for the past few years, which has been due to safety concerns around hosting a large-scale event with a high footfall over a short period of time.

“The safety of residents and visitors will always be our priority and having entertainment spread across the whole weekend is the best option to ensure this.”

It comes after Sheffield has seen multiple high-traffic events in recent years during the Fargate renovations, including two victory parades for SUFC and SWFC, as well as annual events like Tramlines, the Grand Prix, and the half marathon.

Sheffield City Council has been contacted for further comment.