Members of the Communication Workers Union – which represents Royal Mail Group workers – are striking today, Thursday, September 8, and tomorrow, Friday, September 9, in a dispute over pay, which threatens disruption to deliveries.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said 115,000 of its members will walk out in protest against an "imposed" two per cent pay rise. But workers have also served notice on Royal Mail Group for strike action on Friday September 30 and Saturday October 1.

Postal workers are back on the picket lines in Sheffield today – and more strike days have been announced. PIcture shows picket lines in Brightside, Sheffield

Picket lines will be mounted outside delivery and sorting offices, following strikes last week, and there is a prospect of further industrial action if the deadlock is not broken.

In Sheffield, they are expected to be at Pond Street; Burncross Road in Chapeltown; Abbeydale Road South, Dore; Holbrook Industrial Estate, Halfway; Brightside Lane, Brightside; Pit Lane, Manor Top; and the depots at Barnsley Road, Woodseats Road, and Tapton Hill Road.

The union said its members face a "dramatic" reduction in living standards because of the soaring rate of inflation.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: "There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve.

"We can't keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.”

CWU deputy general secretary Terry Pullinger added: “Our members worked miracles during the pandemic and know full well what they are worth.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "Royal Mail is losing £1 million a day and strike action has weakened our financial position. Further strikes will make it weaker still. Without meaningful engagement on the change that is needed from the CWU, the position of the company will worsen and put jobs at risk.

"We remain ready to talk with the CWU to try and avert damaging industrial action and prevent further inconvenience for customers, but any talks must be about both change and pay. Change is the route to higher pay."