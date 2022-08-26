Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is caused by the union rejecting a pay rise offer after three months of talks. Led by the Communication Workers Union (CWU), the strike involves around 115,000 employees demanding more pay in line with inflation.

On days when strike action is taking place, Royal Mail has promised to prioritise the delivery of Covid test kits and medical prescriptions. They have also vowed to deliver as many special deliveries and tracked 24 parcels as possible.

Royal Mail employees on strike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve, 70, from Sheffield said: “I think it’s a shame that it’s necessary for people to go on strike.

I know things are difficult but it doesn’t help things in the long term.”

John Jewitt, 69, owner of a local sweet shop said: “It’s a service they are providing for a community.