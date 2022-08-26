Royal Mail Strike: Sheffield residents have their say
Royal Mail workers will be on strike for four days during this month and September in a dispute over pay.
This is caused by the union rejecting a pay rise offer after three months of talks. Led by the Communication Workers Union (CWU), the strike involves around 115,000 employees demanding more pay in line with inflation.
On days when strike action is taking place, Royal Mail has promised to prioritise the delivery of Covid test kits and medical prescriptions. They have also vowed to deliver as many special deliveries and tracked 24 parcels as possible.
Steve, 70, from Sheffield said: “I think it’s a shame that it’s necessary for people to go on strike.
I know things are difficult but it doesn’t help things in the long term.”
John Jewitt, 69, owner of a local sweet shop said: “It’s a service they are providing for a community.
As retailers we have to be there seven days a week. No matter what, we’ve been flooded, had covid, we still have to work.”