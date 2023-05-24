A well-known Sheffield pub is set to re-open for the first time in months tomorrow (Thursday, May 25).

The Rose House, on South Road, in Walkley, has been closed since the start of the year, and after having had its windows boarded up since last summer, after they had been damaged in an attack by a vandal.

But now it is set to serve customers again from the afternoon of Thursday, May 25, following a major refurbishment which has seen over £50,000 invested in transforming the venue with a major facelift.

A new landlady has been appointed and has been working on getting the pub ready for the last few days.

The Rose House pub, South Road, Walkley, is set to re-open on Thursday May 25 after a £55,000 refit

Workmen moved into the building at the start of this month, and have stripped out the old furnishings and started work to transform the interior as part of a major scheme to refurbish the venue.

It has been taken over by a pub company run by Sheffielder Mick Brierley, and will be the fourth venue that he operates in Sheffield and South Yorkshire. The other three are the Hogshead in Frecheville; the Rowland Arms, in Aston, and the Queen’s Hotel, in Rawmarsh. He is also re-opening the White Swan in Dronfield.

Mick said: “I’m pleased with how it’s looking – it's looking good. It’s got new TVs, Sky Sports, new carpets, new seating, new toilets – we’ve spent about £50,000 on it.”

The pub will re-open at 4pm on Thursday, and Mick is hoping to establish it as a popular community venue which will appeal to people of all ages.

He said there was still work to be done on the garden area, as the previous chairs and tables had been taken away.

Mick has previous said it would be a ‘wet pub’ – one that sells drinks but does not do meals.