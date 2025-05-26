The managers of a popular Sheffield pub have announced ‘with great sadness’ that it is closing.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abbie Mullen said she and business partner Simon were “absolutely gutted” to be leaving the Rivelin Hotel on Tofts Lane, Stannington. The closure would affect some 18 members of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rivelin Hotel on Tofts Lane, Stannington, is closing, the managers have announced. | Google

She posted: “We are absolutely gutted not only for us but for all our lovely customers and the friends we have made here…I know we have spoken with a lot of you in person already and have been overwhelmed with the kind words we have received from everyone and are thrilled you will be following us on our next venture.

“We are so sad to leave but also got a fire in our belly for what is to come at our new home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rivelin would be hosting a farewell party with free buffet from 7pm on Saturday May 31, she added. The last meals would be served on Sunday June 1.

The couple are taking on the Bulls Head on Fulwood Road at Ranmoor which is set to open on Friday June 6.