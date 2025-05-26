Rivelin Hotel: Managers of popular Sheffield pub 'gutted' to announce closure
Abbie Mullen said she and business partner Simon were “absolutely gutted” to be leaving the Rivelin Hotel on Tofts Lane, Stannington. The closure would affect some 18 members of staff.
She posted: “We are absolutely gutted not only for us but for all our lovely customers and the friends we have made here…I know we have spoken with a lot of you in person already and have been overwhelmed with the kind words we have received from everyone and are thrilled you will be following us on our next venture.
“We are so sad to leave but also got a fire in our belly for what is to come at our new home.”
The Rivelin would be hosting a farewell party with free buffet from 7pm on Saturday May 31, she added. The last meals would be served on Sunday June 1.
The couple are taking on the Bulls Head on Fulwood Road at Ranmoor which is set to open on Friday June 6.
