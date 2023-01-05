New Year means ‘New Me’ for countless people each January – here are a list of top rated gyms in Sheffield.
Statistically, pledges to get on that ‘New Year Health Kick’ don’t start until a few days into January, so don’t feel bad – no one starts exactly on January 1. Really, it’s kinder to leave it a few days before making the commitment.
Now it’s been a few days, here are nine of Sheffield’s best rated independent gyms according to Google Reviews to help your fresh start.
Photo: Alastair Ulke
2. Muscle Madness, Effingham Road
Muscle Madness has a rating of 4.9 by 96 users on Google Reviews.
Owner David Grubb said Muscle Madness has been "family run since 2010."
Photo: Alastair Ulke
3. The Fitness Club, Surrey Street
The Fitness Club has a rating of 4.8 by 46 users on Google Reviews.
Owner Austin said: "The Fitness Club, more than just a gym, where making you feel comfortable is priority, where exercise meets happiness, where everybody knows your name!"
Photo: Alastair Ulke
4. Titanium Strength Gym - moving to The Station Gym on Mansfield Road
Titanium Strength Gym has a rating of 4.9 by 129 users on Google Reviews. The team are currently moving to a new venture at The Station Gym in Mansfield Road, due to open on January 9.
Photo: Alastair Ulke