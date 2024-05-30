Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is well underway

A long-empty Sheffield supermarket is set re-open this summer as a bakers shop and restaurant.

Bosses at Crumb, the bakery based on Abbeydale Road near Millhouses, have announced plans to take over the former Fulton Foods supermarket at Crookes.

Workmen have already been in the premises carrying out work to convert the site.

The former Fultons Foods shop in Crookes has been closed well over a year

Now the business has confirmed when it is hoping to bring the old supermarket building back into use.

Crumb said in a message on social media that it was receiving lots of questions about its plans to open in Crookes.

It added :”Yes, we are still opening. It’s just taken a lot longer than anticipated.

“We plan on opening on July 4, same day as the general election. Come what may, our doors will be opening that day.”

Crumb is described by Visit Sheffield as a bakery specialising in bread, pastries and doughnuts during the day and a pizzeria by night. Its main base is near Millhouses Park.

Residents in Crookes said they believed that it had been nearly two years since Fultons closed, and were pleased to hear that something would be moving into the empty building.

Crookes shopper Shirley Samworth was pleased to see the shop set to be used again. She said: “I think it’s a good thing. I would like there to be somewhere where you can buy a bacon buttie. I’d like it to be somewhere where you can get a lot of different things.”