Pipers Artisan Sausages on Sandygate Road, Crosspool, sold that amount of its hand made products on its first two days of trading (Friday September 30 and Saturday October 1).

Its range of bespoke sausages includes fiery Thai creations with imported chillies, a steak option including peppercorn sauce and seared dry aged rib trim, as well as vegan chorizo.

Some are true to traditional recipes while others have been perfected after hours of experimentation.

They are all hand-made by Nick Piper, who set up the business after decided he wanted a change

The dad, a former university lecturer, said: “I’ve always been an avid cook and it bugged me that I couldn’t make sausages. I did lots of research and found it was all down to the technique, it’s a fascinating process.

“Sausages aren’t just meat in a casing, you need to consider temperature, binding, and the conditioning. I’ve now spent years working on my sausages, aiming to create something incredibly tasty and unique.

“One of the great things about sausages is that they can give people a little slice of another country - whether it’s Germany or Thailand.

“And for the customer who takes them home there isn’t much cooking needed.”

Nick’s sausages have already appeared on the menu in Sheffield restaurants No Name, in Crookes, and Native at Kelham Island.

He has collaborated with other top chefs to create one-off products for special events.

Another speciality, called The Beekeeper, features heather honey from Heeley City Farm with wholegrain mustard. Hand-made pâté and charcuterie products are also on sale.

He added: “I have fantastic childhood memories of going on holiday to France and buying specialist sausages there. It was all about the atmosphere and when customers come in here they will be able to smell all the garlic and the spices.

“That’s the experience we are going for.”

Pipers sources its meat from Sheffield businesses Moss Valley Fine Meats and D&E Wholesale.