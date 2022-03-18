Are you looking for a Mother’s Day gift but want to support the local shops of Sheffield? Look no further, we have seven great recommendations for you.

Cocoa Wonderland

Cacao Wonderland are selling special chocolate boxes for Mother's Day.

Two best friends run Cocoa Wonderland which is located on 462 Ecclesall Road.

The duo hand make their chocolate inside a small chocolate factory inside the shop itself.

For Mother’s Day they are selling gift boxes made especially for mum.

They range in price from 6 pieces (£6.95) to 34 pieces (£26.45).

The boxes contain delectable chocolates including pink prosecco truffles and white chocolate caramel hearts.

You can order a box online here and pick it up in store between Tuesday and Saturday, 10am to 5pm.

True North Store

Sheffield is home to True North Store which was founded in 1992.

The Sheffield Dry Gin in Raspberry and Pomegranate (£38) would make a wonderful gift for Mother’s Day.

They also sell a range of beers which have been brewed in Sheffield.

If you don’t know what kind of drink your mum would enjoy they offer gift cards which can be found here.

Address: Unit 17, The Forum Shops, 127-129 Devonshire Street, Sheffield, S3 7SB.

Letterbox Gifts

If you are looking for something that you can send via the post this Mother’s Day then Letterbox Gifts has you covered.

They sell kits that contain all the necessities for a relaxing evening in - they include candles, sweet treats and bath essentials.

Letterbox Gifts are currently offering free delivery on orders over £20 - visit their website here for more information.

Address: Valentine Workshops, Bagshot Street, Sheffield, S11 8YH

Jameson’s Tea Rooms

What better gift could there be than a fancy afternoon tea at one of Sheffield's most loved businesses.

Once an antique shop they now serve famously good brunches, breakfasts and afternoon teas.

The tea rooms offer gift vouchers so your mother can choose when she would like to indulge in sandwiches and cakes.

For more information visit their website here.

Address: 332 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, S7 1FN.

Collard Manson

This independent shop has been a staple in Sheffield since 2002.

They specialise in nomadic, spiritual pieces.

Collard Manson sells clothes and jewellery which would make the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

You can peruse their collection online here.

Address: 123-125 Devonshire Street, Sheffield, S3 7SB.

Bear Tree Records

If your mother is a music fan then Bear Tree Records will have a perfect gift for her.

The shop boasts a large collection of records from modern artists to throw back from the 80s.

You can peruse online here.

Address: Units 13-16, The Forum, 127 Devonshire Street, Sheffield, S3 7SB.

La Biblioteka

Books make amazing gifts for mothers, and this independent bookshop has a wide selection of magazines and books to choose from.

They opened in 2006 and have been a staple in Sheffield ever since.

Find books online here.