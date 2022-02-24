And what better way to ensure they enjoy a special day on Sunday, March 27, than to take them out for afternoon tea.
Thankfully, the Steel City is home to plenty of places that you could take her.
Scroll through and see if you can find a hidden gem within our list.
1. Lost and Found
Located on Ecclesall Road, The Lost and Found provides a very elegant setting in which to enjoy afternoon tea. They offer a selection of sandwiches with filling such as smoked salmon, cucumber & cream cheese; as well as scones with clotted cream and mini treats including chocolate brownies and a plentiful supply of tea. It costs £18.95 per person with a minimum of two people per booking, and you can upgrade to include a cocktail for £23.95 or to a glass of Prosecco for £24.95 or a glass of Champagne for £26.95. Visit: https://the-lostandfound.co.uk/ for more information
Photo: JPI
2. Jameson's
Based on Abbeydale Road, Jameson's is a popular destination for afternoon tea and the tearoom offers a variety of different menus for those wishing to partake. Once such afternoon tea menu is for a Yorkshire high tea which offers bottled ale, medium glass of house wine or glass of prosecco, as well as a selection of finger sandwiches, a locally-sourced pork pie with piccalilli, scones and a 'generous' slice of cake from the daily selection. The Yorkshire high tea comes in at £23 per person, and for more information please visit: https://www.jamesonstearooms.co.uk/
Photo: Dean Atkins
3. The Laura Ashley tearoom at Kenwood Hall Hotel
The Laura Ashley tearoom at Kenwood Hall Hotel is a very elegant destination in which to enjoy an afternoon tea. A full afternoon tea comes in at £23 with staples of sandwiches, scones with a choice of preserves and tea and coffee. To complete the afternoon tea, diners are asked to choose between an assortment of sweet pastries or savoury treats such as a black pudding Scotch egg and a raised pork pie with Yorkshire piccalilli. You can also upgrade with a glass of prosecco for £6 or a glass of champagne for £9.
Photo: Submit
4. The Old Hall or Darcy's Bar at Mosborough Hall Hotel
The tranquil surroundings of Mosborough Hall Hotel are fitting for anyone wanting to enjoy an elegant afternoon tea. It is served Monday to Sunday, midday until 4pm. Diners can choose from a traditional afternoon tea for £12.95 per person with tea, scones and a selection of sanwiches including glazed turkey & stuffing and smoked salmon & cream cheese; and a luxury afternoon tea, which comes in at £14.95 per person and in addition to everything that comes with the traditional afternoon tea, includes an assiette of mini desserts such as a lemon & lime tart with a toasted meringue and a milk chocolate brownie with chantilly cream and frosted berries. Booking in advance is advised, which you can do by calling: 0114 248 4353.
Photo: Chris Etchells