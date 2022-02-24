4. The Old Hall or Darcy's Bar at Mosborough Hall Hotel

The tranquil surroundings of Mosborough Hall Hotel are fitting for anyone wanting to enjoy an elegant afternoon tea. It is served Monday to Sunday, midday until 4pm. Diners can choose from a traditional afternoon tea for £12.95 per person with tea, scones and a selection of sanwiches including glazed turkey & stuffing and smoked salmon & cream cheese; and a luxury afternoon tea, which comes in at £14.95 per person and in addition to everything that comes with the traditional afternoon tea, includes an assiette of mini desserts such as a lemon & lime tart with a toasted meringue and a milk chocolate brownie with chantilly cream and frosted berries. Booking in advance is advised, which you can do by calling: 0114 248 4353.

Photo: Chris Etchells