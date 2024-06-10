Monkey Bar Hillsborough: Popular Sheffield venue set to re-open under new name and management
A popular Sheffield bar is set to re-open under a new name, after a brief closure.
The Monkey Club, at Hillsborough Barracks, closed at the end of last month, less than a year and a half after it first opened.
But now it has been confirmed that the venue will be re-opening, after a refurbishment, with its first day of trading under a new name set to be Sunday, June 16.
It will be operating under the name of Barracks Lounge.
A spokesman said: “We are taking over what was the Monkey Club in Hillsborough Barracks, as Barracks Lounge.
They told The Star that the interior of the venue would stay the same, but they would be launching a new food vendor, with negotiations underway to finalise the arrangements.
The Monkey bar first fully opened in March 2023, having briefly opened during the FIFA World Cup and Christmas, both in 2022.
At the time, it had teamed up with YUZU Street Food, which specialises in Asian-inspired fusion dishes. It offered a range of spirits and beers and ciders on tap, including Peroni, Grolsch, Meantime, Asahi, and Cornish Orchards, and Kopparberg.
It was originally developed by Ryan Macdonald, an entrepreneur from Stannington, the man behind several popular venues in the city
When the plans for Monkey Club were announced, it was described as a new £350,000 sports bar and grill, intended to be something a little different.
Grade II listed Hillsborough Barracks was originally used as a war office in 1848 and was repurposed 40 years ago as a retail and business destination.
