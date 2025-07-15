McDonald’s drive-thru on busy Sheffield road recommended for refusal ahead of key planning meeting

A proposed McDonald’s drive-thru on a busy Sheffield road has been recommended for refusal ahead of a crucial planning decision next week.

Sheffield City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee is set to meet at 2pm on Tuesday, July 22, to discuss the plans for a new McDonald’s restaurant on land located to the northwest of London Road and Broadfield Road. The proposal includes a drive-thru facility, servicing area, and car parking.

While the application has received some local backing—28 letters of support were submitted during the consultation period—planning officers have advised against approval, citing four main concerns.

Supporters of the scheme, including residents living near the proposed site, welcomed the potential for job creation, the economic investment, and the perceived benefits to local services.

However, opposition has been significantly louder, with 270 objections lodged. Among those voicing concerns are Green Party councillors Maroof Raouf, Paul Turpin, and Alexi Dimond, who organised a protest against the development in April. Labour councillors Ibby Ullah and Nighat Basharat also opposed the plan, along with Sheffield Heeley MP Louise Haigh.

Ms Haigh highlighted the potential impact on traffic, while councillors raised additional concerns including the site’s proximity to a primary school, increased littering, air pollution, risks to public health, environmental sustainability, and the oversaturation of fast food outlets in the area.

Planning officers outlined four key reasons for recommending refusal:

The site’s close proximity to schools and areas frequented by young people

The proposed development being out of character with the surrounding area

Concerns regarding vehicular access

Technical discrepancies and omissions in the noise and air quality assessments

The final decision will be made by committee members at next week’s meeting.