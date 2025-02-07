Lidl UK: major supermarket opening new stores, refurbished shops in February 2025 - full list of locations
- Lidl is opening nine new and upgraded stores across the UK, creating hundreds of jobs
- Locations include Canning Town, Preston, Walsall, Wombourne, and five major store upgrades
- The expansion follows Lidl’s record-breaking Christmas with a 7% rise in sales
- The openings reflect growing demand for Lidl’s high-quality, affordable products
- The company continues its momentum as the fastest-growing UK supermarket
A major high street supermarket is kicking off the year with a bang, opening four new and five improved stores in just one month.
Most of the Lidl locations will open their doors in February, bringing hundreds of new jobs and expanding access to the brand’s award-winning range of high-quality, affordable products for even more households across the country.
The latest round of openings builds on Lidl’s first of 2025 in Northampton, continuing the momentum from a successful series of 10 new store launches leading up to Christmas, including in Bovey Tracey, Hemel Hempstead, and Ipswich, as part of the company’s ongoing expansion efforts.
The ambitious growth follows Lidl’s most successful Christmas to date, with nearly two million more customers shopping with the discounter compared to previous years.
Sales during the festive period rose 7% year-on-year, surpassing £1 billion for the first time. Lidl has also maintained its position as the fastest-growing bricks-and-mortar supermarket for over a year.
Where will the new Lidl stores be?
New stores are coming to Canning Town, Preston, Walsall, and Wombourne, while five existing locations will see major upgrades after significant investment.
These include revamped stores in Blantyre, Cwmbran, Oldbrook, Wells, and West Ealing.
The full list of new Lidl stores:
- Canning Town, East London
- Preston, Lancashire
- Walsall, West Midlands
- Wombourne, Staffordshire
The Lidl stores that are reopening:
- Blantyre, South Lanarkshire
- Cwmbran, South Wales
- Oldbrook, Milton Keynes
- Wells, Somerset
- West Ealing, West London
The openings are set to provide an economic boost, generating hundreds of new jobs nationwide. Employee benefits include industry-leading maternity and adoption leave, enhanced holiday entitlement, and an in-store discount.
Richard Taylor, Chief Development Officer at Lidl GB, said: “As we begin the new year, we’re maintaining our momentum and opening nine state-of-the-art stores, delivering bigger and better shopping experiences to new communities and those we’ve proudly served for an average of 26 years.
“After a record-breaking Christmas, where millions of households turned to Lidl, these openings reflect the growing demand for our unbeatable value and quality.
“This is just the start – we’ve got more openings in the pipeline this year alone and can’t wait to welcome even more customers, both loyal and new, through our doors in the weeks ahead.”
