Kelham Island: Former steelworks could become live music venue after major redevelopment

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 14th Feb 2025, 07:01 BST
A developer in one of Sheffield’s trendiest districts is seeking operators for three sites including in a historic steelworks.

Citu is advertising Globe Steel Works on Alma Street as a possible live music venue built around the building’s original grand staircase. It has planning permission for a roof terrace and an entertainment licence.

The works can trace its roots back to the 1850s where it started life as the Sheffield Union Workhouse, Citu says.

Chris Thompson of developer Citu is seeking an operator for a former steelworks in Kelham Island.
Chris Thompson of developer Citu is seeking an operator for a former steelworks in Kelham Island. | Citu / NW

The firm is also advertising a ground floor unit in Kelham Triangle, a new apartment block next to Globe Steel Works which has an outdoor space overlooking the newly-pedestrianised Alma Street.

And it needs someone to take on a smaller unit in its nearby Kelham Central development.

Chris Thompson, founder of CITU, said: “Globe Steel Works is in the heart of Kelham Island and will offer the perfect mix of a sustainable renovation that still retains the distinct character of the building.

“As well as creating opportunities for like-minded businesses to be part of a new chapter for Globe Steel Works, we also want to build on the sense of community here by creating more places in Kelham where residents and local people can socialise; to have the space to relax, reconnect, and enjoy their surroundings together.”

Kelham Island is one of Sheffield’s most popular new housing districts and includes flats in historic former works as well as new builds. It is also home to the famous Fat Cat and Kelham Island Tavern real ale pubs.

