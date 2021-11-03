According to Is This Service Down – a website where people can report any connectivity and technology issues they are having across the country – some users in the Sheffield area had been experiencing problems with their Virgin services.

However, Virgin Media has now confirmed that these are ‘isolated local incidents’ caused by factors such as upgrade works and ‘pre-planned maintenance’, and that there is no outage of services.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “There is no outage and our network in Sheffield is running as normal. If customers are experiencing individual connectivity issues they should contact our customer service team for assistance."

Hundreds of users are experiencing problems with internet, WiFI, emails and phone and television services on Virgin Media in Sheffield today. Photo: Getty Images.

Postcodes in Barnsley also seemed to be affected by problems this morning, with 410 reports on Is This Service Down from the area in just the last few hours.

People from other areas of South Yorkshire, such as Doncaster, have also taken to the website to voice their frustrations at being unable to get online.

Other areas of the UK also seem to badly affected by connectivity issues, particularly in Birmingham and London, which are shown as red zones on the Is This Service Down interactive map.

There have been 4606 reports of problems in London and 1548 in Birmingham.

Who do I contact if I’m having Virgin Media problems in Sheffield?