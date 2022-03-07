Minimum wage Sheffield: How it is due to rise from next month, April 2022
The minimum pay rate for those aged over 23 is known as the national living wage.
What is the national living wage, how much will it increase by and when will the changes come into effect?
The national living wage for those aged over 23 is currently £8.91 an hour. The national living wage for those aged over 23 will rise to £9.50 an hour from April, 1 2022.
Will minimum wage increase for under 23 year olds?
The national minimum wage for individuals aged 21-22 will also rise, from its current rate of £8.36 an hour to £9.18 an hour. The Apprentice Rate will also increase from £4.30 to £4.81 an hour.
When were the changes to the national living wage and minimum wage announced?
These changes were announced at the Budget in October, following the recommendation of the Low Pay Commission.
How much does that work out at per year?
Minimum wage workers aged 23 and over in Sheffield could take home an extra £1,074 a year before tax.
What should you do if you are not getting the correct minimum wage?
Anyone who thinks they are not getting paid fairly should raise the issue with their employer initially. If this is not effective, the next step is to file a complaint on the government's website.