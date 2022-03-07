What is the national living wage, how much will it increase by and when will the changes come into effect?

The national living wage for those aged over 23 is currently £8.91 an hour. The national living wage for those aged over 23 will rise to £9.50 an hour from April, 1 2022.

Will minimum wage increase for under 23 year olds?

Those over the age of 23 are set to benefit from a national living wage increase from £8.91 an hour to £9.50 an hour in Wednesday's Budget. (Photo Illustration by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The national minimum wage for individuals aged 21-22 will also rise, from its current rate of £8.36 an hour to £9.18 an hour. The Apprentice Rate will also increase from £4.30 to £4.81 an hour.

When were the changes to the national living wage and minimum wage announced?

These changes were announced at the Budget in October, following the recommendation of the Low Pay Commission.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will announce changes to the national living wage and minimum wage in the autumn Budget on Wednesday. (Image credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

How much does that work out at per year?

Minimum wage workers aged 23 and over in Sheffield could take home an extra £1,074 a year before tax.

What should you do if you are not getting the correct minimum wage?