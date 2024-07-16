Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This is set to be Sheffield’s newest bar - with a country and western theme and live music.

Work is currently being carried out to transform the former Coco Lounge at the junction of Devonshire Street and Fitzwilliam Street, near West Street.

And the new owner has outlined his plans to re-open the site under the name of Honky Tonk, with the first visitors set to try it out this Friday.

Paul McIvor, the businessman behind the new venue, has run a Tex Mex restaurant on Hall Gate in Doncaster for over 20 years, and is now opening his first venue in Sheffield.

However, Honky Tonk will not be a restaurant as it does not have the kitchen that would be necessary.

Instead, it will be a Nashville themed bar, with live country and western music among its attractions, and which will see bar staff serving drinks in cowboy hats.

DJs will also play county music, ranging from the modern sounds of Taylor Swift to older classics by people like Kenny Rodgers and Dolly Parton.

Paul said: “We are completely transforming the place. We’ve ripped out what was in there, and put in themed furniture like barrels, and even themed light fittings.”

He said Friday would be a VIP night, and a live music act was already booked for that night, to perform country music.

Builders and workmen could still be seen carrying out work at the building today, with scaffolding in place at the front of the venue, where painters had written the new name on the frontage.

It is the latest transformation for a venue that was only built on the site in 2008, when it replaced a previous structe at the city centre location, which had been demolished.

The building was previously home to the Coco Lounge Bar, which was a cocktail and karaoke bar which boasted a large dance floor with a DJ booth, a private karaoke room upstairs with space for 30 people, and a late licence allowing it to open until 3am.

Other previous names in the last 10 years have seen it as Zinc Bar, and Be at One cocktail bar.