Rock your socks to support Sheffield's learning disability community

‘Rock Your Socks’ is an annual campaign run throughout March by Sheffield Mencap and Gateway to raise awareness of learning disabilities.

There are over 9,000 people living in Sheffield with a learning disability. These are lifelong conditions that can impact every aspect of somebody’s life including challenges with communication, social interaction and completing everyday tasks. Learning disabilities can also lead to poorer mental and physical health outcomes, for example people with a learning disability live for an average of 16 years less than the general population and are over eight times more likely to suffer from a severe mental health condition.

Sheffield Mencap and Gateway’s Marketing Manager Carol Cook said:

Billy, a member of Sheffield Mencap and Gateway, rocking his favourite socks.

“You might not think that something as simple as socks can make a difference, but eye-catching socks can start important conversations about learning disabilities. By wearing socks that stand out on March 21st, you are showing your support for Sheffield’s learning disability community. We would love to see as many funky socks as possible out in Sheffield on March 21st!”

Why Socks?

Human cells have forty-six chromosomes. We inherit twenty-three chromosomes from our mother, and twenty-three from our father. People with Down’s syndrome have a unique extra copy of chromosome twenty-one. When you look very closely, chromosomes are shaped like socks! That’s why we choose socks to celebrate World Down’s Syndrome Day and raise awareness of learning disabilities.