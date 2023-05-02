A popular Sheffield restaurant has confirmed plans to open up one of one Sheffield’s highest profile streets.

Jaflong has been running as an Indian restaurant in Crookes for 25 years, but has been forced to leave its current premises after it was unable to renew its lease on the property.

The building is currently boarded up after the landlord re-possessed the premises, which had been home to the business for the last 10 years since it re-located from a smaller building, also in Crookes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now bosses have confirmed their plans to move to a new building.

Jaflong restaurant boss Shahab Uddin, pictured in the restaurant in Crookes. He has announced plans to move the restaurant to Ecclesall Road

A notice has now been placed on the front door of the premises, and also on their website, which states: “Dear Customers and friends. We will be opening in new premises on Ecclesall Road, (S11) very soon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bosses had previously stated that they would be ‘moving to a new premises in the near future with a bigger and better Jaflong experience.’

The Star has contacted the restaurant for more information.

Jaflong’s lease in Crookes ends

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jaflong restaurant boss Shahab Uddin, pictured outside the restaurant in Crookes. He has announced plans to move the restaurant to Ecclesall Road

The lease on building in Crookes had ended, and restaurant boss Shahab Uddin, who said he had been a good tenant who always paid his rent on time, had hoped to arrange a deal to stay at the same building. The restaurant has been operating there on a sub-lease arrangement through previous tenant Coral, but Coral’s lease ended, and the building was due to be returned to its owner, Motspa Holdings.

Mr Uddin told The Star last month that if Jaflong was forced to leave the building, it would look to relocate to a new site within two kilometres of their previous base in Crookes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Motspa said last week that Coral’s lease had ended, and therefore so had Jaflong’s lease. He said the lease was due to drop back to Motspa, who plan to completely refurbish the building, although they had not yet been able to get in to do a complete survey.