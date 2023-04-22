There are plenty of great restaurants to enjoy an authenic Indian meal in Sheffield - from Ecclesall Road and Fulwood to Dore and the city centre.
We’ve taken a look through Google reviews to find nine of the best Indian restaurants in the city, for those with ratings equal to or higher than 4.5 out of 5, and with more than 100 reviews.
Here are the nine highest rated ones.
1. Best Indian restaurants
2. Bambukat
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (136 reviews)
Address: 257 Fulwood Rd, Sheffield
What people say: Fantastic food, great service and very good value for money. Highly recommend. Photo: Google Maps
3. Lavang
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (137 reviews)
Address: 478-480, Fulwood Rd, Sheffield S10 3QD
What people say: Really tasty, authentic dishes; fab staff and great ambience. Photo: Google Maps
4. Ashoka
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (392 reviews)
Address: 307 Ecclesall Rd, Sharrow, Sheffield S11 8NX
What people say: Great food, great service and a nice selection of beer to boot! Photo: Google Maps