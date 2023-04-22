News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Euromillions winning numbers for £88million jackpot- millionaire maker
8 hours ago Watch the goals as Wednesday turn things around to keep hope alive
10 hours ago How cinemas and venues will limit disruption during UK emergency alert
11 hours ago Wedding of Charles and Camilla recreated on Netflix’s The Crown
12 hours ago Showbiz stars pay tribute to Dame Edna star Barry Humphries
13 hours ago Dame Edna star Barry Humphries dies in hospital aged 89

Here are 9 of the best Indian restaurants in Sheffield - according to Google reviews

There are plenty of great restaurants to enjoy an authenic Indian meal in Sheffield - from Ecclesall Road and Fulwood to Dore and the city centre.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

We’ve taken a look through Google reviews to find nine of the best Indian restaurants in the city, for those with ratings equal to or higher than 4.5 out of 5, and with more than 100 reviews.

Here are the nine highest rated ones.

Sheffielders are spoiled for choice when it comes to Indian restaurants

1. Best Indian restaurants

Sheffielders are spoiled for choice when it comes to Indian restaurants Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (136 reviews) Address: 257 Fulwood Rd, Sheffield What people say: Fantastic food, great service and very good value for money. Highly recommend.

2. Bambukat

Rating: 4.6 out of 5 (136 reviews) Address: 257 Fulwood Rd, Sheffield What people say: Fantastic food, great service and very good value for money. Highly recommend. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (137 reviews) Address: 478-480, Fulwood Rd, Sheffield S10 3QD What people say: Really tasty, authentic dishes; fab staff and great ambience.

3. Lavang

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (137 reviews) Address: 478-480, Fulwood Rd, Sheffield S10 3QD What people say: Really tasty, authentic dishes; fab staff and great ambience. Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (392 reviews) Address: 307 Ecclesall Rd, Sharrow, Sheffield S11 8NX What people say: Great food, great service and a nice selection of beer to boot!

4. Ashoka

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 (392 reviews) Address: 307 Ecclesall Rd, Sharrow, Sheffield S11 8NX What people say: Great food, great service and a nice selection of beer to boot! Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:SheffieldGoogleEcclesall RoadFulwood