A well known Sheffield barber shop is relocating into the Heart of the City development due to the "buzz" which is "re-energising" the city centre.

Savills Barbers plans to open in Laycock House on Pinstone Street in spring, offering hair cuts and a training academy.

Savills is relocating to Pinstone Street. Inset, Joth Davies, and the firm's 'traditional barber shop aesthetics'

Bosses say they will work with the original 19th century features to give their traditional barber shop aesthetics "a modern twist."

The firm is leaving its unit on Devonshire Street opposite The Forum. In February 2022 it was burgled twice in a month.

Savills is the latest occupier in the retail element of the council’s £470m Heart of the City development, and the first to take a unit on Pinstone Street.

Last week Fjallraven and Yards Store opened on Charles Street, joining Sostrene Grene, Weekday, Monki and Marmaduke’s Cafe on Cambridge Street.

Joth Davies, of Savills, said: "We are investing a significant amount into the Pinstone Street barber shop and the interior will reflect this, inspiring our customers with a unique experience when they step through the doors. Our list of services will increase too. We will retain all the Savills’ signature services but will be offering new services alongside these.

"There is a buzz of anticipation in Sheffield right now and we are thrilled to be relocating to the heart of the re-energised Sheffield city centre, with its inspiring new drinking and entertainment venues and high-end male retailers, which will clearly appeal to our customers too."

Sean McClean, director of regeneration and development at Sheffield City Council, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Savills Barbers to our new £470m Heart of the City development, which is transforming the city centre. The plan for their new store looks fantastic and I’m sure it will be a hugely popular addition.

