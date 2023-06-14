Plans have been revealed for a new Sicilian street food café to open in Sheffield.

Sicilian born chef Alessio Guimmarresi is set to open his first permanent café in the city, in a former skin care shop which is looking to transform into a venue for his Heart of Sicily catering brand.

Alessio has been in business for four years selling street food including Aruncini, a form of rice ball stuffed with different fillings, at festivals and events across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But now he is looking at opening a café in the former Sheffield Skincare Company shop on Crookes.

Plans have been revealed for a new Heart of Sicily Sicilian street food cafe to open in Sheffield. PIctured is the shop building on Crookes where it is due to open later this year.

He said: “We are looking at opening in September or October – but it will be a few months before we are able to open because there is work that we have to do to get the building ready.

“It will be Sicilian food. I already do markets and events. I find that Aruncini has been very popular at the markets I have sold at. But this is going to be our first shop.

“Hopefully there will be four or five tables inside, and we’ll be looking at coffee and sandwiches, It will be more café than restaurant. I am also looking to import some Sicilian food like granita – it is a bit like ice cream and is absolutely delicious.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he would also like to bring in other types of Sicilian food and hoped to bring in more breakfast-type foods as well, and planned to open between 8am and 6pm.