Glossop Road Broomhill: Neon sign plan thrown out in historic Sheffield suburb once loved by famous poet
The sign had been proposed for a new cafe-bar on the site of what used to be the Nibbles pizza takeaway in Broomhill, Sheffield, and which has been empty for two years now.
It falls in the Broomhill Conservation Area, a part of the city which was loved by the former poet laureate Sir John Betjeman, who wrote a poem about it.
A planning application was submitted to Sheffield Council which would see the building transformed into a cafe and bar.
Nine Lives Pubco Limited wants to transform the building in a new venue, called Cats, which would be open as a cafe during the day, and as a bar during the evening.
They had planned to have the neon light, reading ‘Cats’, on the wall of the building on the corner of Glossop Road and Ashdell Road.
Bosses at Cats said the proposal would bring vitality to the high street, and that the use of modern neon was both environmentally friendly and energy efficient.
But a council report states: “The neon signage would be uncharacteristic of the overall character of the street and would form an incongruous feature .”
They said the significance of the Broomhill Conservation area was defined by its architectural and historic interest, comprising many good examples of 19th century housing and villas in the Gothic and Classical styles, alongside planned Victorian developments.
Planning permission was given to convert the site into a cafe back in July.
Don’t miss out on the city’s biggest stories with our daily newsletter, which highlights the latest news. From breaking news to crime, business, local politics, sport and much more.
The company behind the cafe-bar plans said in documents supporting the application: “This planning application proposes a change of use for a vacant commercial unit to create a dual concept cafe-bar with an integrated retail offering, operated by Nine Lives Pubco Limited.
“It will transition throughout the day: operating as a calm, welcoming cafe during the day, and transforming into a sociable bar space in the evening.”