Controversial plans for a neon sign in a historic part of Sheffield, once loved by a poet laureate, have been thrown out.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sign had been proposed for a new cafe-bar on the site of what used to be the Nibbles pizza takeaway in Broomhill, Sheffield, and which has been empty for two years now.

NIbbles Pizza closed two years ago, but now looks set for a new occupant to move into the long-empty building. Photo: Google | Google

It falls in the Broomhill Conservation Area, a part of the city which was loved by the former poet laureate Sir John Betjeman, who wrote a poem about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application was submitted to Sheffield Council which would see the building transformed into a cafe and bar.

Nine Lives Pubco Limited wants to transform the building in a new venue, called Cats, which would be open as a cafe during the day, and as a bar during the evening.

They had planned to have the neon light, reading ‘Cats’, on the wall of the building on the corner of Glossop Road and Ashdell Road.

This is how the neon sign would have looked on Glossop Road, Broomhill. Picture: 93 ft | 93 ft

Bosses at Cats said the proposal would bring vitality to the high street, and that the use of modern neon was both environmentally friendly and energy efficient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a council report states: “The neon signage would be uncharacteristic of the overall character of the street and would form an incongruous feature .”

They said the significance of the Broomhill Conservation area was defined by its architectural and historic interest, comprising many good examples of 19th century housing and villas in the Gothic and Classical styles, alongside planned Victorian developments.

Planning permission was given to convert the site into a cafe back in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company behind the cafe-bar plans said in documents supporting the application: “This planning application proposes a change of use for a vacant commercial unit to create a dual concept cafe-bar with an integrated retail offering, operated by Nine Lives Pubco Limited.

“It will transition throughout the day: operating as a calm, welcoming cafe during the day, and transforming into a sociable bar space in the evening.”