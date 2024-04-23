Former Pizza Hut building in Crookes, Sheffield, set to re-open as signs appear on front of shop

New business set to move into Sheffield shop which was a Pizza Hut takeaway for over a decade
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
The front of the former Pizza Hut Take Away, in Crookes, bearing the sign Rajaz. Photo: National WorldThe front of the former Pizza Hut Take Away, in Crookes, bearing the sign Rajaz. Photo: National World
The front of the former Pizza Hut Take Away, in Crookes, bearing the sign Rajaz. Photo: National World

A new business is finally set to move into a long-empty former Sheffield Pizza Hut building.

Signs have now gone up on the building on Crookes, opposite Mulehouse Road, with workmen currently transforming the inside of the shop, which has not been occupied for well over a year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is set to be run by the Rotherham based Takeaway business Rajaz pizza grill, which currently runs a business on Wellgate, in Rotherham.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

The Rajaz sign which has gone up on the former Pizza Hut in Crookes. Picture: National WorldThe Rajaz sign which has gone up on the former Pizza Hut in Crookes. Picture: National World
The Rajaz sign which has gone up on the former Pizza Hut in Crookes. Picture: National World

Pictures of the building show that the new signs are now in place on the property, although whitewash still appears to cover the windows.

Signage states that the site will be open seven days a week and that it will do deliveries as well as collections.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company’s Rotherham site sells burgers, kebabs and grilled meat as well as pizzas.

The Crookes building, which is located next to the Dominos Pizza shop, was the site of a Pizza Hut take away and delivery unit for more than 10 years, until it closed several years ago.

It was briefly replaced by another takeaway business, called Marantos, but that also closed, nearly two years ago. The site had been empty since then, with a ‘to let’ sign on the main window.

Rajaz has confirmed in a statement that it will be opening the new venue and stated that its Crookes store is ‘coming soon’ but has not yet confirmed an opening date for the new branch.

Related topics:BusinessSheffieldRotherhamTakeaway

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.