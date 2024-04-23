Former Pizza Hut building in Crookes, Sheffield, set to re-open as signs appear on front of shop
Signs have now gone up on the building on Crookes, opposite Mulehouse Road, with workmen currently transforming the inside of the shop, which has not been occupied for well over a year.
It is set to be run by the Rotherham based Takeaway business Rajaz pizza grill, which currently runs a business on Wellgate, in Rotherham.
Pictures of the building show that the new signs are now in place on the property, although whitewash still appears to cover the windows.
Signage states that the site will be open seven days a week and that it will do deliveries as well as collections.
The company’s Rotherham site sells burgers, kebabs and grilled meat as well as pizzas.
The Crookes building, which is located next to the Dominos Pizza shop, was the site of a Pizza Hut take away and delivery unit for more than 10 years, until it closed several years ago.
It was briefly replaced by another takeaway business, called Marantos, but that also closed, nearly two years ago. The site had been empty since then, with a ‘to let’ sign on the main window.
Rajaz has confirmed in a statement that it will be opening the new venue and stated that its Crookes store is ‘coming soon’ but has not yet confirmed an opening date for the new branch.
