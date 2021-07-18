Based in the former House of Fraser store, Flannels boasts more than 200 designer brands for men, women and children - from established international designers to contemporary labels.

Monday’s opening marks the biggest luxury retail investment to date in the city, according to the company, with around £10 million spent transforming the 55,000 sq ft space ahead of its grand opening.

The world’s first Beauty Changing Rooms concept has also been introduced in Sheffield which has been described as an “interactive, digitally-connected private space designed to test, trial and play.”

A “world class” food and drink offering will also be available in store at the end of the summer.

Michael Murray, FLANNELS’ Group head of elevation, said: “We’re confident we are introducing a truly world-class offering to Sheffield, and a beauty concept that disrupts the traditional.

"Continually ripping up the rule book and looking at retail spaces in a different way, this store will be the go-to luxury destination in the North.”

The company has agreed a 15-year lease at Meadowhall. Scroll down for a first look inside.

