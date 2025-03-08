Fargate: Shopkeeper sees trade plummet after 'pit' dug outside door

A shopkeeper on one of Sheffield’s best streets fears going bust after a pit was dug outside his door.

Adam Khan, of Candy Vape Phone on Fargate, said sales had plummeted since the hole appeared on Friday February 28.

Barriers extend several yards on either side, deterring shoppers. It comes after nearly two years of noise and dirt due to a revamp launched in spring 2023.

Access to CVP store on Fargate is severely restricted after a pit was dug. | NW

Sheffield City Council, which is co-ordinating the works, said the hole was dug due to a power cut. It would hopefully be filled in “by the end of next week” - Friday March 14.

Mr Khan said after the hole was dug it was left untouched for six days.

He added: “Nothing at all has been done to speed up the process and get things done.

“Since digging up this pit sales have dropped over 90 per cent.

The hole is set to be filled in after three weeks, Sheffield City Council says. | CVP

“It's two years of hell having this renaissance project going on at Fargate. We were thinking the works were coming to an end with the pavement work continuing but then this monstrosity was dug up in the middle of Fargate and has just been left.

“Nobody is informing us when the work will be done one builder said ‘it's going to take ages’. By that time my business will no longer exist!”

Coun Ben Miskell, chair of the transport, regeneration and climate policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said the hole was dug by Northern Power Grid following a power cut. The company would be reinstating the paving, aiming to complete it by the end of next week (Friday March 14).

He also said barriers were being removed on Fargate as the revamp neared completion. The authority says it should be ‘substantially finished’ by mid-March.

Coun Miskell added: “Improving the environment on Fargate is a crucial step in revitalising the area. We know that by making it a more welcoming and attractive place, we will inevitably encourage quality retailers and hospitality businesses to invest here - something people in Sheffield have been calling for. This is about creating a thriving, vibrant space that meets the expectations of our city and benefits everyone. As a council, we’re determined to create a city centre that everyone can feel proud of.

“We will continue to work with businesses across Sheffield and ask them to contact us, if they experience any issues, we can help them with.”