Falafel King East set to move into former sandwich shop on Witham Road, Broomhill, Sheffield
A falafel takeaway business looks set to take over a building formerly occupied by a Sheffield sandwich shop
Signs have now been put in place at the former Nicky’s sandwich shop on Whitham Road, Broomhill, ahead of the new business opening in the unit.
Nicky’s had been a well established business on the parade of shops, having been operating there for well over 10 years. But the signage put in place at the site is for a new business called Falafel King East.