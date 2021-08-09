The store – set to shut for good on August 18 – is not the only one to close at the popular shopping centre over the last year, as the pandemic has hit high street businesses hard and many have unfortunately been unable to survive.
Here are all the shops that have closed at Meadowhall since last year.
1. Thorntons
Thorntons announced they were closing all their shops in March 2021, putting 600 jobs at risk.
Photo: Google
2. Topshop
Topshop went into administration in late 2020.
Photo: Google
3. Laura Ashley
Laura Ashley filed for administration in March 2020.
Photo: Google
4. Cath Kidston
Cath Kidston closed all 60 shops in April 2020 with the loss of 900 jobs.
Photo: Google