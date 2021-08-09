These are all the Meadowhall shops that have closed down in the last year after Disney becomes latest to announce closure.

Every high street shop that has closed at Meadowhall over the last year as Disney Store shuts down

The Disney Store has become Meadowhall’s latest casualty after the brand announced last month that it would close all of its shops other than its two flagships in London and Dublin.

By Brogan Maguire
Monday, 9th August 2021, 3:00 pm

The store – set to shut for good on August 18 – is not the only one to close at the popular shopping centre over the last year, as the pandemic has hit high street businesses hard and many have unfortunately been unable to survive.

Here are all the shops that have closed at Meadowhall since last year.

1. Thorntons

Thorntons announced they were closing all their shops in March 2021, putting 600 jobs at risk.

Photo: Google

2. Topshop

Topshop went into administration in late 2020.

Photo: Google

3. Laura Ashley

Laura Ashley filed for administration in March 2020.

Photo: Google

4. Cath Kidston

Cath Kidston closed all 60 shops in April 2020 with the loss of 900 jobs.

Photo: Google

