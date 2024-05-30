Event Central: Sheffield City Council makes announcement about operator for £7m cultural hub
Sheffield City Council has made an exciting announcement in its hunt for an operator for a multi-million pound events building set to transform a premium street.
The authority says it will reveal a preferred operator for Event Central on Fargate ‘soon’.
The five-storey former Clintons building at 20-26 will be converted into a ‘cultural community hub’.
It comes after a lead contractor was selected earlier this year, with work set to start in early 2025.
An update from the city council called ‘Fargate News’ states: “We will soon be working with the lead contractor, Willmott Dixon, and the preferred operator (to be announced soon) to review the designs and costs before the transformational work begins”.
A spokesperson for Sheffield City Council said: “Sheffield City Council are continuing with discussions with a preferred operator for Event Central, however, we are not in a position to announce anything at this time. We expect to make an announcement following the conclusion of the conversations in due course.”
Event Central is funded in part by the Government’s Future High Streets Fund. The council secured £15.8m in December 2020.
It spent £1.68m buying the building. The tender for a fit-out and revamp was for £7m.
In February, the authority said 'pre-construction activity' had already started. But builders would not be on site until January 2025, after a revamp of Fargate has finished.
