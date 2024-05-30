Event Central: Sheffield City Council makes announcement about operator for £7m cultural hub

By David Walsh
Published 29th May 2024, 11:53 BST
Updated 30th May 2024, 05:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
It will be a huge boost for the long running project

Sheffield City Council has made an exciting announcement in its hunt for an operator for a multi-million pound events building set to transform a premium street.

The authority says it will reveal a preferred operator for Event Central on Fargate ‘soon’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The five-storey former Clintons building at 20-26 will be converted into a ‘cultural community hub’.

Event Central will be in the former Clintons Cards shop on Fargate - an operator will be announced 'soon'.Event Central will be in the former Clintons Cards shop on Fargate - an operator will be announced 'soon'.
Event Central will be in the former Clintons Cards shop on Fargate - an operator will be announced 'soon'.

It comes after a lead contractor was selected earlier this year, with work set to start in early 2025.

Sign up today to get all of the latest news headlines from Sheffield and South Yorkshire delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

An update from the city council called ‘Fargate News’ states: “We will soon be working with the lead contractor, Willmott Dixon, and the preferred operator (to be announced soon) to review the designs and costs before the transformational work begins”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sheffield City Council said: “Sheffield City Council are continuing with discussions with a preferred operator for Event Central, however, we are not in a position to announce anything at this time. We expect to make an announcement following the conclusion of the conversations in due course.”

Event Central is funded in part by the Government’s Future High Streets Fund. The council secured £15.8m in December 2020. 

It spent £1.68m buying the building. The tender for a fit-out and revamp was for £7m.

In February, the authority said 'pre-construction activity' had already started. But builders would not be on site until January 2025, after a revamp of Fargate has finished.

Related topics:Sheffield City CouncilCity CouncilWorkWillmott DixonCouncil

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.