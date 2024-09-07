DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City opened last month at what was the Copthorne Hotel, which had been closed for four years, following a multi-million pound refurbishment.

The new hotel has 155 rooms, including a penthouse suite. There is a fitness centre, a 300-capacity events space and a bar and restaurant called dō deli.

The Copthorne Hotel had closed following a High Court battle over the ownership of Sheffield United.

Prices for the new DoubleTree by Hilton hotel range from around £112 a night for a King Guest Room to £217 for a King Deluxe Room, according to the website.

dō deli, which is open to the general public as well as hotel guests, is an all-day bakery and deli which also offers a range of after-work small plates, pizzas and smash burgers, along with a range of cocktails.

Its signature dishes include braised Barnsley chop with Henderson’s Relish, and the dō deli dōnut ice cream sandwich with hazelnut brittle and caramel sauce.

The DoubleTree by Hilton Sheffield City is the latest new hotel to open in Sheffield, following the launch in July of the four-star Radisson Blu hotel, which has a rooftop restaurant and bar overlooking the Peace Gardens.

1 . Bar Inside the new DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on Bramall Lane, Sheffield | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . dō deli bar and restaurant Inside the new DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on Bramall Lane, Sheffield | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Bedroom Inside the new DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on Bramall Lane, Sheffield | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

4 . Lounge Inside the new DoubleTree by Hilton hotel on Bramall Lane, Sheffield | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales