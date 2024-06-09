Dore Post Office Sheffield: Service returns to Sheffield village after closure

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 9th Jun 2024, 19:35 BST
Post Office announces re-opening following period of closure in Sheffield village

A Sheffield village has a Post Office again - after the facility finally re-opened.

Dore Post Office has finally re-opened on Causeway Head Road, after having closed for a period of time.

But today, bosses have confirmed that it is back open again, with new managers in charge of running it.

The Post Office is re-opening in Dore. Photo: Post Office
The Post Office is re-opening in Dore. Photo: Post Office

It has re-opened at the same location as it was previously run from, and is also due to double up as a Premier concenience store under the new arrangements.

It will be open 96 hours a week, and officials say customers of the main UK banks will be able to access accounts at new branch

Services will include bill payment, cash withdrawals and foreign currency, postage, home shopping collections and returns.

The opening hours will be Monday to Saturday from 6am until 10pm.

David Woodhead, Post Office Network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office services to Dore as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

“I know that the local community will join me in welcoming this good news and hope that our customers will continue to use this service.”

