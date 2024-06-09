Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Post Office announces re-opening following period of closure in Sheffield village

A Sheffield village has a Post Office again - after the facility finally re-opened.

Dore Post Office has finally re-opened on Causeway Head Road, after having closed for a period of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But today, bosses have confirmed that it is back open again, with new managers in charge of running it.

The Post Office is re-opening in Dore. Photo: Post Office

It has re-opened at the same location as it was previously run from, and is also due to double up as a Premier concenience store under the new arrangements.

It will be open 96 hours a week, and officials say customers of the main UK banks will be able to access accounts at new branch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Services will include bill payment, cash withdrawals and foreign currency, postage, home shopping collections and returns.

The opening hours will be Monday to Saturday from 6am until 10pm.

David Woodhead, Post Office Network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to have restored Post Office services to Dore as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.